U.S. Stocks Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks were climbing Wednesday, supported by a bounceback in retail shares, as investors wait for the release of the Fed's minutes from its latest meeting.

Nafta Talks Open With Spat Over Resolving Tariff Conflicts

Talks to remake the North American Free Trade Agreement start off today with an early dispute-over how to settle tariff disputes.

Housing Starts Plunge Despite Strong Demand

U.S. housing starts declined in July for the fourth time in five months, driven by a decline in multifamily housing construction that is likely to remain a drag on the sector in the months to come.

China Lifts Emergency Markets Actions

Chinese regulators declared victory over the country's famously unruly stock markets, saying they have removed the emergency measures put in place to support equities following crashes in 2015 and 2016.

Eurozone Growth Spreads, Helped by Dutch, Italian Economies

The eurozone's recovery was more rapid than first estimated in the three months to June as a pickup that started in Germany and Spain has spread to other parts of the currency area, aiding a comeback that is proving vital to the world economy.

Oil Falls as Production Increase Outweighs Stockpile Decline

Oil prices turned lower Wednesday as data showing an increase in U.S. oil production outweighed the largest weekly decline in oil stockpiles this year.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined by 8.9 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 11, nearly triple the 3 million expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline supplies rose by 22,000 barrels when a decline of 1 million barrels was expected.

Trade Tribunals Draw Ire Outside Nafta, Too

Beyond the debate they have engendered among North American trading partners, dispute-resolution boards have become a lightning rod for globalization opponents across the ideological spectrum and around the globe.

U.K. Jobless Rate Hits 42-Year Low

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in more than 40 years in June, while the number of European Union nationals working in Britain hit a record high.

Fed's Williams: Interest Rates About Half Their Normal Level

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams told broadcaster CNN Tuesday that short-term interest rates are currently about half their normal level, and need to rise gradually over the next few years.

August 16, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)