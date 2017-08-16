On Our Radar

Target's Lower Prices Pay Off as Sales Rise

Customers spent more at Target in its most recent quarter, as the retailer embarked on a plan to refresh its interiors and cut prices. The retailer also raised its profit outlook for the fiscal year.

Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming

Apple has set a budget of roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year-a sign of how serious the iPhone maker is about making a splash in Hollywood.

UnitedHealth Names David Wichmann as New CEO

UnitedHealth Group said its current president, David Wichmann, will next month succeed Stephen Hemsley as chief executive, a widely expected transition at the top of the nation's largest health insurer.

Akzo Nobel, Elliott Make Peace After Protracted Spat

Akzo Nobel reached a truce with Elliott Management giving the activist investor board representation following a monthslong standoff over Elliott's push to force the Dutch chemicals company into talks over a $28 billion takeover bid.

Uber Shareholders Fight for Control as Leadership Vacuum Weighs

The acrimony among Uber's investors spilled further into view with a new letter from one shareholder alleging underhand tactics by Benchmark Capital.

Fiat Chrysler Joins BMW-Led Self-Driving Car Tech Alliance

Fiat Chrysler said it's joining a BMW-led consortium to develop self-driving car technology, a move that comes more than a year after the group was formed with an aim of producing fully automated vehicles by 2021.

Tencent, Alibaba in Group Buying 35% of China State-Owned Telecom

China's internet titans are among the companies joining in a government-encouraged plan to pump $11.7 billion into state-owned telecom giant China Unicom (Hong Kong).

Russian Ex-Minister Accuses Rosneft Oil Chief of Entrapment

A former Russian economy minister on trial for allegedly taking a $2 million bribe accused the head of the state oil company of entrapment, in the first hearing of a case that has raised speculation about power plays at the highest levels of the government.

Trading Firm DRW to Buy High-Frequency Trader RGM

Electronic-trading firm DRW Holdings has agreed to buy high-frequency trader RGM Advisors, the latest sign of how the long period of low volatility is shaking up the high-speed trading world and forcing out the weaker players.

Cushman & Wakefield Expands Operations in 4 States

Cushman & Wakefield has beefed up its operations in Minnesota, Washington, Utah and Nevada, part of a growth push it has been on since it merged with two other large commercial real-estate services firms in 2014 and 2015.

