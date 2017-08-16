Longfor Properties 1st Half Net Profit CNY4.40 Billion

Longfor Properties Co.'s (0960.HK) net profit in the first half of the year rose 18% from a year earlier, on higher property sales and rental income.

The Chinese real estate developer said Wednesday that its net profit for the six months ended June 30 was 4.40 billion yuan (US$659.1 million) compared with a net profit of CNY3.73 billion a year earlier. Its revenue rose 1.2% to CNY18.59 billion from CNY18.37 billion a year ago. It recommended an interim dividend of CNY0.20 per share.

August 16, 2017 00:36 ET (04:36 GMT)