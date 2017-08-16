Foreign Investors Sell Off Canadian Securities in June, Led by Selloff in Bonds

Foreigners sold off Canadian securities in June, led by a selloff in government bonds and other debt securities.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors added more foreign securities for the one-month period, led by equities.

Foreign investors sold a net 923 million Canadian dollars (about $725 million) in Canadian securities in June, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. In the previous month, nonresidents bought a net C$29.4 billion.

Canadians bought a net C$13.2 billion in foreign securities, after acquiring C$4.3 billion for their portfolios in the previous month. The Canadian purchases focused on both U.S. and non-U.S. foreign shares.

Over all, the transactions in June resulted in a net outflow of funds of C$13.2 billion from the Canadian economy.

The monthly international securities transaction report offers a gauge on foreign market sentiment toward the Canadian economy, and Canadian investors' take on global prospects.

