U.S. stocks mixed in early trading

Continue Reading Below

-- Global markets in Europe and Asia extend gains

-- Havens such as gold continue to fall

Shares of financial companies rose Tuesday, but declines elsewhere pressured major U.S. stock indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 22005 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%.

Synchrony Financial led broad gains in shares of financial companies. Synchrony rose more than 3% on news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had opened a large investment in the biggest U.S. store credit-card issuer. The financials sector of the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The moves came as stocks around the world continued to stabilize after last week's declines, with the S&P 500 logging its biggest one-day gain since April on Monday.

Markets will continue to shrug off the likes of North Korea-U.S. tensions, so long as interest rates stay low, the labor market stays strong and the global economy stays healthy, said Dan Miller, director of equities at GW&K Investment Management.

"The stock market should continue on its merry way. Things like North Korea or events in Virginia over the weekend, the market tends to look past those events," he said.

The Federal Reserve is set to release minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday, giving investors clues on the central bank's plans for interest rates and balance-sheet unwinding.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said late Monday he expected another rate increase in 2017.

Data released Tuesday showed that U.S. retail sales jumped in July.

Sales at retailers and restaurants rose 0.6% from a month earlier, the biggest increase since December, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

U.S. government bond prices fell, sending the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 2.262%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.217% Monday.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, was up 0.5%. The U.S. dollar rose 0.9% against Japan's yen.

Gold, which investors consider a relatively safe store of value in uncertain times, fell 1.1%.

In Europe, economic data showed growth in Germany remained solid, despite a mild slowdown in the second quarter. The Stoxx Europe 600 was recently up 0.1%.

South Korean markets were closed for Independence Day and Japan led the way higher in Asia on Tuesday. The Nikkei added 1.1%, following a 1% drop Monday.

Write to Ese Erheriene at ese.erheriene@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 10:32 ET (14:32 GMT)