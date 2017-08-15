German Economic Growth Robust Despite Slowdown

Germany maintained its solid economic performance, despite an unexpected yet mild slowdown in the second quarter.

U.K. Consumer Inflation Flat in July

Britain's consumer price inflation remained unchanged and growth in producers' raw materials costs slowed sharply in July, adding to signs that a squeeze on U.K. households evident since last year's Brexit vote might soon begin to ease.

Cooling North Korea Tensions Lift Stocks

Global stocks continued to rebound, getting a fresh lift as North Korea pulled back its threat to attack Guam after days of heated rhetoric between Pyongyang and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Oil Prices Lack Direction After Overnight Slide

Crude prices were mainly flat one day after hitting a three-week low on data showing increased U.S. shale production and a decline in Chinese refinery demand

Defaults Increase for 'Green' Loans

PACE loans are designed to help homeowners make eco-friendly upgrades to their homes. But the number of people defaulting on their payments is on the rise, according to tax data.

Australia's Central Bank Continues to Warn of A$ Strength

Australia's central bank continues to warn that a rising Australian dollar would curtail hopes for stronger economic growth and higher inflation over time.

Fed's Dudley Expects Another Rate Rise This Year

New York Fed President William Dudley told the Associated Press that another rate rise is likely in 2017 and that expectations the central bank will start cutting the size of its balance sheet in September are reasonable.

Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

John Paulson Turns From Pharmaceutical Bets

John Paulson, the hedge-fund star of the financial crisis, decreased or sold off many of his bets on pharmaceutical companies in the second quarter, filings show.

U.K. Is Open to Temporary Customs Union With EU

The U.K. government will formally signal it is open to creating a temporary customs union with the EU after Brexit as it prepares for fresh talks on its separation from the bloc later this month.

August 15, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)