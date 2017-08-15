Home Depot Lifts Guidance

Home Depot raised its outlook for the second time this year as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Uber Defies Philippine Regulator; Regulator Threatens Arrests

Uber vowed to keep operating ride-hailing services in the Philippines despite a one-month suspension imposed by regulators-which responded by threatening Uber drivers with arrest.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Ingram Micro to Invest $10 Million in Warehouse Automation Startup

HDS Global, the warehouse automation startup founded by entrepreneur Louis Borders, has lined up Ingram Micro as its first logistics customer.

Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

Judge Orders LinkedIn to Allow Startup Access to User Data

A federal judge on Monday ordered LinkedIn Corp. to allow a startup company to scrape data publicly posted by LinkedIn users.

Under Armour CEO to Leave Trump Manufacturing Council

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said he would step down from a White House manufacturing-advisory council, the second CEO to depart the forum in the wake of President Trump's response to violent demonstrations

Pandora Names Sling TV's Lynch as New CEO

Pandora Media said former Sling TV Chief Executive Roger Lynch will lead the Internet-radio company as it faces an increasingly competitive landscape.

D'Oh! Domino's Delivery Can't Cope With France's Apostrophes

Domino's Pizza Enterprises thought its online delivery platform could be the pièce de résistance of a strategy to fire up sales in France. But it struggled to deal with the abundance of apostrophes.

'The Walking Dead' Creator and Producers Sue AMC

The creator and three other producers of the hit show "The Walking Dead" have filed a suit against AMC Networks Inc. alleging that they've been denied their rightful share of the hit program's profits.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)