Materials Down As Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers declined as the dollar's rebound continued in the wake of stronger-than-anticipated retail sales.

The dollar's rise has crimped that of gold futures, which had their biggest dollar decline in a month Tuesday. Copper futures also retreated for the fourth session in the last five.

The crew of a freight ship were evacuated in Spain's Canary Islands after the temperature of their ammonium nitrate fertilizer cargo was found to be dangerously high.

August 15, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)