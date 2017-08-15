Health Care Up As Legislative Fears Recede -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked up as the sector's recovery from legislative fears continued.

Premiums for middle-priced plans on the Affordable Care Act's individual market would climb by 20% in 2018 if the federal government halted the billions of dollars in payments it sends to insurers under the health law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Lawsuits related to the opiod drug crisis are being filed in courts around the nation, with the latest coming in South Carolina, where the state is suing pain-pill maker Purdue Pharma, in Birmingham Ala., and in Cincinnati.

