What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump faces pressure to break decisively with nationalist groups in the wake of the weekend violence at a white-supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The Justice Department launched a civil-rights probe into the car-ramming crash in Charlottesville that left a woman dead.

The Pentagon's top military officer said the focus remains on diplomacy in dealing with North Korea even as the U.S. military works up viable options.

Iran's parliament increased funding for the country's ballistic-missile program in response to recent U.S. sanctions.

Kenya's opposition leader urged supporters to strike and reject official results that confirmed he had lost the presidential election.

Zambian prosecutors plan to drop treason charges against a jailed opposition leader, a step that would ease a political crisis.

Democrats are divided over a decision by House campaign officials to in some cases back candidates who oppose abortion rights.

Scaramucci said he couldn't clean up the mess in the White House, in his first interview since losing his communications job.

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected last quarter, driven by household spending.

Vice President Pence tamped down Trump's threats of U.S. military intervention in Venezuela.

