What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 14, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Financial regulators are setting the stage for a wave of eased rules on banks' trading, financial disclosures and more.

Netflix signed a top TV producer as it seeks to create more content and battles Disney for entertainment-industry supremacy.

Bitcoin's price crossed over the $4,000 mark for the first time in its history, despite a selloff in other digital currencies.

Alibaba predicts revenue will rise almost 50% this fiscal year on the swelling ranks of China's middle-class consumers.

China freed a Crown executive, the last of three Australians held there for gambling-related crimes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon is investing $5 billion to expand in India as it faces off with SoftBank to capture the country's e-commerce market.

Solar-panel installers and free-trade advocates are fighting a push for tariffs on imported solar cells.

Facebook uses a data-security app that has been downloaded by millions of users to track rivals.

Loeb's Third Point exited Snap and returned to Alibaba and closed its stake in J.P. Morgan.

European firms are stepping up private placements and pursuing Asian investors as they prepare for tighter monetary policy.

Warner Bros.' horror film "Annabelle: Creation" led the weekend box office.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)