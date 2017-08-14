Santos to Take $690 Million Impairment Hit for 1st Half

MELBOURNE, Australia--Santos Ltd. (STO.AU) said an about US$690 million impairment charge would be booked in its first-half results, stemming largely from reductions in its oil-price assumptions over the coming years.

Continue Reading Below

The charge comes on the heels of an announcement by Origin Energy Ltd. (ORG.AU) that it will take additional writedowns against the value of a gas-export venture on Australia's east coast and lowered assumptions for the proceeds it expects from selling a basket of conventional natural-gas assets.

Santos said it expected to recognize an impairment of the GLNG liquefied natural gas project in Queensland of about US$870 million, mainly due to lower oil prices.

It also expects an impairment charge against non-core assets in Indonesia of about US$150 million, but said that lowered crude assumptions were offset by cost cutting and improved efficiency at its assets in Australia's Cooper Basin that would mean a positive net write-back of the carrying value of the assets of about US$330 million.

The charges are considered non-cash, so won't impact cash flows or underlying earnings, the company said.

Santos said it now expects Brent oil prices to average US$50 a barrel this year, US$55 next year and US$60 the year after. It forecasts Brent will be about US$70 a barrel from 2021.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Origin said it would record further impairments of almost 1.2 billion Australian dollars (US$947 million) for the year through June, taking charges against the value of its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project. APLNG and GLNG are two of the three multi-billion dollar LNG projects on Curtis Island in Queensland state.

Origin's annual results are due to be released Wednesday, while Santos is due to report its half-year results on Aug. 24.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 19:50 ET (23:50 GMT)