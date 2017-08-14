Merck CEO Quits Trump Advisory Role in 'Stand Against Intolerance'

Merck's CEO resigned from a manufacturing advisory council to the Trump administration in an apparent protest of the president's failure to quickly condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

Google Cancels Daily Stormer's Site Registration

Google on Monday said it canceled the website-hosting registration for the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, hours after GoDaddy Inc. told the site it needed to find a new host.

Ackman Disputes ADP's Narrative

William Ackman tried to change the narrative around his $4 billion bet on Automatic Data Processing, questioning whether its chief executive accurately portrayed conversations with the activist investor to the company's board and shareholders.

Navistar Ordered to Pay $31 Million Over Faulty Engines

Navistar must pay $31 million in damages for failing to disclose problems with its engines, a Tennessee jury ruled, in the first judgment against the truck maker from dozens of lawsuits filed over a troubled engine model.

Jana Takes Stake in Blue Apron

The activist hedge fund whose investment in Whole Foods Market Inc. catalyzed the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon.com Inc. has taken a 2% stake in meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Netflix Signs 'Scandal' Creator From ABC as Rivalry Intensifies

Netflix has recruited prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC hits such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," the clearest sign yet of a race for talent between new and old entertainment industry giants.

Amazon Issues Eclipse-Glasses Refunds

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc. started issuing refunds to consumers who bought certain brands of eclipse glasses after reports that counterfeits were flooding the market.

Uber Founder Kalanick Is Obstacle in CEO Search, Says Investor Benchmark

Days after it sued Uber's former chief executive, investor Benchmark Capital sent a letter to the ride-hailing company's employees saying it took action to prevent him from undermining the search for his replacement.

North Face Parent VF to Buy Dickies Owner for $820 Million

VF, owner of clothing brands such as North Face and Timberland, said it would buy Williamson-Dickie for $820 million in cash, as it works to expand its presence in the workwear-apparel market.

Israel Billionaire Detained in Fraud Investigation, Police Official Says

Diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz among five people questioned over allegations of money laundering and creating fictitious contracts in a foreign country.

