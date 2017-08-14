Netflix Signs 'Scandal' Creator From ABC as Rivalry Intensifies

Netflix has recruited prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC hits such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," the clearest sign yet of a race for talent between new and old entertainment industry giants.

What the Google Controversy Misses: The Business Case for Diversity

The memo written by a Google employee about gender diversity hit a raw nerve in an industry already beset by accusations of sexism and discrimination. Research, meanwhile, has established the business case for diversity.

How Facebook's Mobile Analytics Peek Into Rivals' Business

Months before Snapchat parent Snap publicly disclosed slowing user growth, rival Facebook already knew, thanks to information from a data-security app owned by the social-media company.

Some Investors Feel Burned by Clinical-Trial Reports

Roche angered some U.S. shareholders when a medical presentation about a clinical-trial involving the cancer drug Perjeta didn't bear out the drugmaker's earlier upbeat disclosures.

SpaceX Cargo Mission Demonstrates Increasing Research on Space Station

An unmanned SpaceX mission scheduled to blast off Monday highlights the expansion of research on the international space station: the cargo includes nearly two dozen ambitious experiments.

With New Investment, Cycling Apparel Maker Rapha Hopes to Break Away

A bike apparel retailer favored by Britain's cycling elite is hoping the grandsons of Wal-Mart's founder can help it pedal into the big leagues in the U.S. and beyond.

Now Advising China's State Firms: The Communist Party

A push to establish the Communist Party in Chinese state enterprises is rolling through Hong Kong, raising corporate-governance concerns in one of the year's best-performing stock markets.

A&E Launches Ad Campaign to Stand Out in Cluttered TV Space

A&E Networks' namesake TV channel is launching a new advertising campaign in an effort to stand out in an increasingly crowded TV marketplace.

Margin Pressure Ahead for U.S. Companies

Productivity growth is companies' best weapon against rising costs. Unfortunately for them, it has been extraordinarily weak and is unlikely to get much better.

Chinese Shopping Splurges Are Set to Boost Alibaba's Revenue

Chinese consumers can't stop filling their closets with stuff they buy online-and that is powering Alibaba. The e-commerce company is likely to report Thursday its quarterly revenue has risen roughly 50% from a year earlier.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)