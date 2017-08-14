What the Google Controversy Misses: The Business Case for Diversity

Continue Reading Below

The memo written by a Google employee about gender diversity hit a raw nerve in an industry already beset by accusations of sexism and discrimination. Research, meanwhile, has established the business case for diversity.

Facebook's Onavo Gives Firm Inside Peek at Rivals

Months before Snapchat parent Snap publicly disclosed slowing user growth, rival Facebook already knew, thanks to information from a data-security app owned by the social-media company.

Margin Pressure Ahead for U.S. Companies

Productivity growth is companies' best weapon against rising costs. Unfortunately for them, it has been extraordinarily weak and is unlikely to get much better.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese Shopping Splurges Are Set to Boost Alibaba's Revenue

Chinese consumers can't stop filling their closets with stuff they buy online-and that is powering Alibaba. The e-commerce company is likely to report Thursday its quarterly revenue has risen roughly 50% from a year earlier.

Netflix Signs 'Scandal' Creator Shonda Rhimes

Netflix has recruited prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC hits such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," the clearest sign yet of an arms race for talent between new and old entertainment industry giants.

TV Networks Take a Hit from Cutting Ad Time

TV giants like Turner and Viacom have been experimenting with cutting down the number of commercials they air in shows. So far, there's no clear evidence of a financial payoff.

SoFi Faces Wrongful Termination Suit

A former employee of online lender Social Finance Inc. accused the company in a lawsuit of wrongfully terminating him after he reported some managers had concealed errors made in processing loan applications and that another had harassed female employees by making sexual or inappropriate comments

Facebook Covertly Launches Mobile App in China

Facebook launched a photo-sharing app called Colorful Balloons in China under the name of a different company, in a shift from the company's public campaign to woo Beijing officials who have blocked the social network.

Foreign Solar Firms Gain Unexpected Support in Tariff Fight

An unusual alliance of green energy advocates and conservative free-trade organizations is clashing with U.S. solar-panel makers seeking trade tariffs on foreign rivals.

Regional Grocery Stores Feel the Squeeze

Recent upheaval in the U.S. grocery business is proving to be especially painful for regional supermarkets and their suppliers, and creating opportunities for big-food retailers to further consolidate their market position.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)