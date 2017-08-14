Materials Shares Climb as Risk Appetite Returns - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as fears about North Korea faded, buoying risk appetite on the stock market. Gold futures, among the few commodities whose prices directly benefitted from the geopolitical chest-thumping, retreated. "Don't look for this major geopolitical situation to just get better and go away any time soon," wrote Jim Wyckoff, of precious-metals broker Kitco. "This matter will continue to be near the front-burner of the marketplace for at least the near term." Billionaire Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz was taken by local police for questioning in a fraud probe, months after he was detained and released during an international corruption investigation. Shares of Australian miner Newcrest fell after it reported earnings short of some investors' expectations.
