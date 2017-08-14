Harmony Gold Warns on Fiscal 2017 Earnings

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HAR.JO) said Monday that fiscal 2017 net profit will be lower than the year-ago period, due to impairment charges and legal costs.

Continue Reading Below

The mining company said earnings per share for the year ended June 30 is expected to be between 5 cents and 8 cents, compared with the 15 cents per share reported for fiscal 2016. However, excluding exceptional costs, fiscal 2017 earnings per share is expected to range between 20 cents and 23 cents, higher than the adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents recorded a year ago.

Harmony plans to record an impairment charge of around $131 million relating to its mining operations and a $70 million provision in connection with an ongoing litigation settlement.

The South African company plans to release its fiscal 2017 results on Aug. 17.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

August 14, 2017 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)