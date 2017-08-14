Agile Group Expects Substantial Rise in 1st Half Net Profit

Agile Group Holdings Ltd.'s (3383.HK) first-half net profit is expected to be more than double from that of a year earlier.

The real-estate developer said after markets closed Monday that the substantial rise in first-half net profit was due to higher gross profit margins from its recognized revenue from property sales during the period. It will publish interim results by the end of August.

August 14, 2017 19:59 ET (23:59 GMT)