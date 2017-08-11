Treasurys Pare Early Gains With Focus on North Korea

U.S. government bonds pared early gains Friday as investors closely followed geopolitical tensions over the North Korean nuclear threat.

In recent trading, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 2.210%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.211% Thursday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

The 10-year yield was roughly flat after twice falling below 2.2%, first in the overnight session as investors responded to escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea by flocking to safer assets and then following the latest in a run of lackluster inflation reports.

Treasurys pulled back from the second rally after media reports that Russia couldn't accept North Korea having nuclear weapons and was working with China to diminish the threat.

The sharp twists and turns in the market showed how much North Korea has come to occupy bond investors after a period in which geopolitical matters had become a secondary concern to economic data.

"The last 24 hours have finally brought a big enough change, particularly in global equities, that bonds do have a real reason to hit these recent lows" in yields, said Jim Vogel, interest-rates strategist at FTN Financial.

Amid the flurry of North Korea headlines, new data showed Friday the consumer price index increased 0.1% in July from the previous month, below the 0.2% gain anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Excluding the categories of food and energy, so-called core prices also rose just 0.1%, compared with the 0.2% forecast.

Soft inflation data has been a major factor in pushing down Treasury yields in recent months, causing investors to scale back their expectations for future interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Rising inflation is a main threat to government bonds because it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed returns and can lead the Fed to raise benchmark interest rates.

