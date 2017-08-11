Store Closings Weigh on J.C. Penney

Continue Reading Below

J.C. Penney posted a wider quarterly loss, as liquidation sales at stores it closed during the period weighed on the company's results.

Restoration Hardware's Wild Ride to Nowhere

The motto for Restoration Hardware-owner RH is: "Where less is more and minimal is magnified." The same awkward phrase applies to RH's stock

Hotels Targeted by Hackers Matching Pro-Kremlin Profile

Hackers matching the profile of a pro-Kremlin group managed to wrest at least partial control of wireless networks at several hotels across Europe last month, a cybersecurity firm said, exposing what it said appears to be an intelligence-gathering effort aimed at government and business travelers.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Forges Deal with Creator of 'The Walking Dead'

The creator of "The Walking Dead" has agreed to develop new programming that will air exclusively on Amazon.com streaming service.

Google Cancels Meeting on Diversity, Citing Safety Concerns

Google canceled a companywide meeting about diversity just before it was set to begin Thursday, saying right-wing websites published the names of employees who had proposed questions, raising security concerns.

Facebook Courts Video Makers for 'Watch' Tab With Financial Incentives

For the many digital publishers who have been shifting their focus to video content, Facebook's new "Watch" video platform is a sight for sore eyes.

Amazon, SoftBank Battle for One of Last Untapped Internet Markets

Amazon appears set to tangle with a formidable new adversary in India: Masayoshi Son, the brash billionaire who helms Japan's SoftBank Group. The prize: e-commerce superiority in one of the last great untapped internet economies.

Credit Suisse Bans Trading of Some Venezuelan Bonds

Credit Suisse Group will prohibit trading of certain Venezuelan bonds, citing the country's political climate, according to an internal bank memo.

HBO's Hack: 'Hollywood Is Under Siege'

The breach of HBO's systems that was disclosed last month is developing into a prolonged crisis, with the threat of more leaks hanging over the network.

European Companies Chase New Investors Through Private Sales

European companies have stepped up the sale of securities directly to investors as they seek to diversify their funding amid fears of tighter monetary policy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)