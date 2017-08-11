Industrials Flat on Mixed Growth Outlook -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat amid doubts about the outlook for growth. Republicans' failure to pass a health-care bill has made it increasingly unlikely the administration will be able to push through pro-growth policies, an S&P Global Ratings economist said, as reported earlier. "We no longer believe the federal government will be able to push through even a small infrastructure-spending package--much less the $1 trillion the White House has suggested," the economist said, in a note to clients. General Electric Chief Executive John Flannery is amassing shares in the conglomerate, betting that he can spur the stock price, which is one of the few major issues to be down on 2017 so far. Shares of missile makers and defense contractors were relatively stable, a sign that President Donald Trump's vow to spend "billions on missile defense" was taken with a pinch of salt.

Continue Reading Below

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)