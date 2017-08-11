On Our Radar

ADRs End Mostly Higher

Features Dow Jones Newswires

International stocks trading in New York inched higher Friday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.01% to 143.00. The European index declined 0.22% to 133.77. The Asian index climbed 0.39% to 165.44. The Latin American index fell 0.40% to 235.72. And the emerging-markets index gained 0.55% to 305.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) was among those with ADRs that traded actively. Teva's ADRs climbed 0.64% to $17.30 on Friday as the company regained a small measure of the ground it lost following its recent weak earnings and downgrade to underweight by Morgan Stanley.

