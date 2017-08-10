Oil Gains on Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices gained on Wednesday after data showed the amount of oil in storage fell by more than analysts and traders had expected.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Increases

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 4, much more than expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 3.4 million barrels when a decline was expected.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles grew by 36 billion cubic feet, less than the average for this time of year.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

Climate Report Poses Test for Trump Administration

The Trump administration has until the end of next week to approve a scientific report that attributes climate change to humans, a position that contradicts some of the president's rhetoric.

A Reason to Cheer at OPEC

Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.

Knight Energy Files for Chapter 11

Oilfield equipment supplier Knight Energy Holdings has filed for bankruptcy to implement a debt-cutting plan that transfers ownership of the company to its lenders, saying it has been squeezed by low crude oil prices.

Cuomo Promises Solutions to Subway's Power Problems

Instead of Con Edison and the MTA pointing fingers at each other whenever there's a power problem, the governor says they'll work together to inspect, repair and modernize the power system that feeds the subway.

West Virginia Gov. Asks Trump for $4.5 Billion to Save Eastern Coal

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking President Donald Trump to extend his support for the coal industry by providing some $4.5 billion a year in federal funding for eastern coalfields.

Bankruptcy Judge Deals Final Blow to SunEdison Shareholders

A New York bankruptcy judge, who recently gave final approval to SunEdison Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan, delivered what is likely a final blow to the company's shareholders by saying they will get nothing.

August 10, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)