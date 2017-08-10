Industrials Decline As North Korea Tensions Rise - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies declined as traders rotated out of risky stock-market sectors, spurred by tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. President Donald Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric further Thursday, saying his threat of "fire and fury" against North Korea "maybe wasn't tough enough." North Korea "better get their act together" or face trouble "like few nations have ever been in trouble in this world," Mr. Trump said from his Bedminster, N.J., golf club ahead of a national security team meeting.
