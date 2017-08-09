Telecoms Slip -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were lower.

Continue Reading Below

Walt Disney said it would launch its own streaming service for films and a separate service that would include ESPN sports content not already broadcast on that network. Disney's decision to break with Netflix reflects the threat conventional media companies perceive from new streaming competitors.

Vodafone ticked higher after Bank of America raised its rating on shares.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)