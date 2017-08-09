Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Stocks Report

Oil prices edged higher Wednesday morning, as investors looked ahead to the weekly release of official data on U.S. crude inventory levels due later in the day.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.36%, to $52.33 a barrel in London in midmorning trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.37% at $49.35 a barrel.

If the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirms an American Petroleum Institute forecast that showed commercial crude supplies fell by 7.8 million barrels last week, it would constitute the sixth straight week of declines in U.S. oil inventories.

That would be welcome news for a market that has been dragged down by a continuing supply glut, aided in part by consistently high U.S. production over the past few years.

But despite the potential pullback, "the bigger picture--namely, continued production growth--remains unchanged," noted Commerzbank analysts in a note Wednesday. "By the end of 2018, [U.S.] output is set to climb to over 10 million barrels per day," the analyst wrote.

The persistent global oversupply pushed members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big producers outside the cartel to implement a deal late last year aimed at reducing oil output. However, the agreement, renewed in May, has so far failed to rein in the glut, due to weak compliance by some cartel members and consistent U.S. output.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia--OPEC's largest member and the world's biggest crude producer--and other deal participants such as Russia, implored Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and others to better conform to the output cuts.

The Saudis have also committed to cutting exports to most buyers in Asia--the world's largest oil consuming region--by up to 10% in September to comply with the deal, two Saudi oil officials confirmed Tuesday.

Still, experts at oil broker PVM Group said the export pullback "may bear little impact" on rebalancing the market. "Such are the intense competitive pressures in the key Asian region that any shortfall in Saudi supplies will most likely be filled by other producers," PVM wrote in a note Wednesday.

Meanwhile, markets were bracing for a potential impact from escalating tensions between North Korea and the U.S. A "loss of confidence" in the Asian region could weigh on global growth and subsequently on oil prices, said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at research group Petromatrix.

Investors were also looking to monthly oil reports later this week from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down 0.28% at $1.162 a gallon. ICE gasoil was at $483.75 a metric ton, roughly on par with the previous settlement.

Summer Said contributed to this article.

