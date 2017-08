U.S. Stocks Slide Amid North Korea Worries

Continue Reading Below

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea jolted markets around the world, interrupting a stock-market rally fueled by corporate earnings and global economic growth.

U.S. Can't Get Breakout Economic Growth With Productivity This Low

U.S. worker productivity picked up modestly in the second quarter but showed little sign of breaking out of the sluggish trend that has prevailed for more than a decade, holding back economic growth and living standards.

Evans Says Fed Should Be 'Very Careful' With Rate Increases

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank could hold off on raising rates at its September policy meeting and instead begin winding down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Wavers on Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Wednesday morning as investors evaluated U.S. data showing that oil inventories fell but gasoline stockpiles grew last week.

A Reason to Cheer at OPEC

Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

Aug. 9, 2007: The Day the Mortgage Crisis Went Global

Ten years ago the first glimpses of the global financial crisis came into view. That day didn't expose just the disarray of the global financial industry. It also illuminated behavioral patterns that helped accentuate the crisis.

Short Sellers, Options Traders Gear for More Volatility in Retail Stocks

Short sellers and options traders are betting on more turbulence for the struggling American retail sector.

When Danger Looms Near Japan, Some Investors Buy Yen Anyway

Some expert investors were baffled that Japan's currency gained ground against the dollar and euro hours after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang it faced "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Why South Korea's Markets Are Booming Despite Threats

South Korean investors refuse to be cowed by threats from Pyongyang, instead seeing stock-market dips as opportunities to expand their portfolios.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)