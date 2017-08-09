Materials Flat, Gold Rises on North Korea Fears -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers held steady as escalating rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea weighed on the price of risky assets. Gold futures, which are often popular in times of geopolitical crisis, saw their biggest daily gain in three months, even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attempted to ratchet rhetoric down. Malaysian producers of steel and aluminum are benefiting from higher prices in China in recent weeks. Aluminum prices in China hit a five-year high Wednesday.
