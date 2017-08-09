Energy Flat as Rhetoric on North Korea Buoys Oil Price -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers were more or less flat as oil futures ticked up in the wake of rhetoric between North Korea, and President Donald Trump promised to respond with "fire and fury" if North Korea continued to threaten the U.S. One brokerage said a growing quotient of energy companies are preparing for a "post-carbon" future.

"Oil and gas companies are setting new norms that include climate risk reporting and related executive compensation metrics," analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

