Disney Unveils New Streaming Services

Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it will launch a pair of video-streaming services in the next two years, ending a distribution deal with Netflix as it responds to the cord-cutting trend pressuring the cable industry.

Uber Plans to Wind Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, a major retreat just two years after starting the business.

Bankruptcy Judge Deals Final Blow to SunEdison Shareholders

A New York bankruptcy judge, who recently gave final approval to SunEdison Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan, delivered what is likely a final blow to the company's shareholders by saying they will get nothing.

Bill Ford Thinks His Company Lacks Vision-and That He Can Fix It

Ford Motor executive chairman Bill Ford this spring led a management shake-up to shift the company faster into electric vehicles, self-driving cars and ride-sharing services. "The role we're in now requires us to stick our necks out," he says in an interview.

Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren Make Progress on Turnaround Efforts

Two big U.S. brands, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, showed some progress Tuesday on efforts to wean themselves-and shoppers-off heavy promotions.

GM's Self-Driving Unit Launches Ride-Hailing App

GM's autonomous-vehicle arm has hatched its own ride-hailing app for self-driving cars, a sign the Detroit auto giant could sidestep its partnership with Lyft and develop its own network of robotaxis.

Fired Engineer Likely to Face Obstacles in Challenging Google

The Google engineer fired for a writing a memo asserting biological causes behind the tech gender gap is likely to face significant hurdles in any legal action against his ex-employer, experts say.

Web Retailer Fanatics Raises $1 Billion From SoftBank's Vision Fund

SoftBank and its Vision Fund are closing a $1 billion investment in online sports retail company Fanatics, part of a sizable bet the startup's licensing agreements give it the power to compete with Amazon.com.

Eleven States Jockey to Land Toyota-Mazda Production Facility

Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas are among the states on the shortlist to host the $1.6 billion factory.

Time Plans Cost Cutting as It Reports Quarterly Loss

Time Inc. said it has identified more than $400 million in cost cuts to help reposition the business hurt by sliding revenue and print circulation. The company reported a quarterly loss of $44 million.

August 08, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)