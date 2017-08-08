Uber Plans to Wind Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, a major retreat just two years after starting the business.

Google Fires Employee Who Wrote Memo Criticizing Diversity Initiatives

Google fired the employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited for tech jobs than women. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the memo writer violated company policy.

Time Plans Cost Cutting as It Reports Quarterly Loss

Time Inc. said it has identified more than $400 million in cost cuts to help reposition the business hurt by sliding revenue and print circulation. The company reported a quarterly loss of $44 million.

Nissan to Sell Stake in Battery Joint Venture to China's GSR

Nissan agreed to sell its battery business, including its U.S. operations, to a Chinese investment firm, setting the stage for a potential ruling by a U.S. regulator on the transfer of sensitive technologies.

SeaWorld Grapples With Attendance Slide

SeaWorld Entertainment, troubled by a backlash over its use of its signature orcas, swung to a loss in its latest quarter as the company once again grappled with negative public perception cutting into attendance.

J.P. Morgan Chase Axes Popular Debit Card Feature

J.P. Morgan Chase has quietly canceled a popular program that allowed customers to replace lost debit cards at many of its 5,300 branches, responding to factors including an uptick in fraud.

United Tech in Takeover Talks With Rockwell Collins

United Technologies has made an approach to acquire Rockwell Collins, but the two aerospace suppliers are still wrangling over the price of a takeover that would exceed $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bad Reviews Threaten RLJ's Proposed Hotel Deal

RLJ Lodging's proposal to buy real-estate investment trust FelCor, at a price that has been panned by Wall Street and criticized by analysts, will soon be voted upon by shareholders.

Avis, Stung by Falling Used-Car Prices, Reports Disappointing Results

Avis Budget Group cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing a difficult first half hurt by price pressure and higher fleet costs.

Uber Chairman Says Travis Kalanick Won't Return as CEO

Uber Technologies won't be bringing co-founder Travis Kalanick back as CEO, the company's chairman told employees in an attempt to quell reports the co-founder was attempting a comeback.

