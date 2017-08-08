On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, August 8 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 864,836 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 12,465 12,465 12,465 12,465 12,485 -20 4 52

Sep-17 12,930 12,990 12,685 12,855 12,885 -30 82,982 155,894

Oct-17 13,090 13,130 12,785 13,000 13,065 -65 558 664

Nov-17 13,100 13,180 12,905 13,055 13,030 25 13,416 33,144

Jan-18 16,040 16,240 15,800 16,055 15,950 105 749,864 335,632

Mar-18 16,195 16,375 16,100 16,230 16,150 80 56 118

Apr-18 - - - 16,160 16,125 35 0 62

May-18 16,270 16,440 16,065 16,275 16,220 55 17,950 38,608

Jun-18 16,315 16,350 16,285 16,315 16,305 10 6 58

Jul-18 - - - 16,300 16,300 0 0 34

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)