China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 8 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 864,836 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,465 12,465 12,465 12,465 12,485 -20 4 52
Sep-17 12,930 12,990 12,685 12,855 12,885 -30 82,982 155,894
Oct-17 13,090 13,130 12,785 13,000 13,065 -65 558 664
Nov-17 13,100 13,180 12,905 13,055 13,030 25 13,416 33,144
Jan-18 16,040 16,240 15,800 16,055 15,950 105 749,864 335,632
Mar-18 16,195 16,375 16,100 16,230 16,150 80 56 118
Apr-18 - - - 16,160 16,125 35 0 62
May-18 16,270 16,440 16,065 16,275 16,220 55 17,950 38,608
Jun-18 16,315 16,350 16,285 16,315 16,305 10 6 58
Jul-18 - - - 16,300 16,300 0 0 34
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
August 08, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)