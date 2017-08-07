Utilities Shares Up On Rate Views - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders bet level Treasury rates will persist. The U.S. stock market is currently behaving as if there were a "Goldilocks" scenario, where economic growth is strong enough to drive earnings higher, but not strong enough to warrant rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Should the Fed back off plans to hike rates, the utility sector will be among the main beneficiaries.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 07, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)