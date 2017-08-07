Shell Reports Fire, Unit Shutdown at Norco, La., Facility

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said Monday that a fire over the weekend at its Norco refining and chemicals facility in Louisiana has forced it to shut down a unit.

"There is no timetable for the restart of the unit," Shell said in an emailed statement, without identifying the specific unit. "Operations are stable. For reasons of commercial confidentiality, we do not provide details about the operational status of individual units or information on supply."

It said no workers were injured in the incident, which happened early Saturday morning.

Located west of New Orleans, the Norco Manufacturing Complex is one of the largest petrochemical plants in the U.S., and includes a 250,000-barrel-a-day-capacity refinery.

