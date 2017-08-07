North Korea: Won't Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said it would "under no circumstances" negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.

U.S. Stocks Open Higher, Set to Reach Fresh Records

Stocks edged higher Monday, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course for a fresh record.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in July

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in July, a potential sign of strengthening job growth. The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 133.77 from its revised June reading of 132.42.

Investors Chase Beneficiaries of Dollar's Decline

Some investors are betting that an already weak dollar will keep weakening, a decline that is helping boost corporate profits and fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodity prices.

People's Bank of China Has Fintech on Its Mind

China's central bank is increasing its monitoring of the loosely regulated financial-technology sector-a major source of risk, given the enormous sums involved.

China Forex Reserves Rose for Sixth Straight Month in July

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose to its highest level in nine months, underscoring Beijing's success in keeping money from moving offshore with some help from a weaker U.S. dollar.

German Industry Misses a Beat but Economy Looks Strong

Europe's largest economy remains on course for robust growth this year despite a decline in factory output in June, economists said.

Libor's Demise Creates a Mortgage Mystery

Many adjustable-rate mortgages are tied to Libor, which is being phased out over five years. What will replace it remains unclear.

Oil Edges Down on Oversupply Concerns

Oil futures edged down on Monday, on concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps and ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade and Inflation, U.S. Productivity

The week ahead features an influx of data from China, including foreign-exchange, inflation and trade numbers. In the U.S., the Labor Department will release second-quarter productivity figures and the July consumer-price index report.

