Tech Company Stocks Up On Growth Bets - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would benefit from stronger U.S. economic growth. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as demand for U.S. exports increased, a promising sign for multinational tech companies. Shares of Yelp rallied after the food-review site sold its EAT24 unit to rival GrubHub. Google and Twitter agreed to better police controversial online content including posts by extremists after Indonesia threatened to shut down social-media and messaging apps.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 04, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)