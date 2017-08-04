Martin Shkreli Found Guilty in Securities-Fraud Trial

A federal jury in Brooklyn, N.Y., found Martin Shkreli guilty of three counts related to securities fraud and acquitted him of five others, following a five-week trial that laid bare the former pharmaceutical executive's business practices.

Wells Fargo Expected to Face More Regulatory Sanctions

Wells Fargo is expected to face further regulatory sanctions due to its latest scandal over improperly charging customers for certain auto insurance.

New Guidelines Aim to Clarify Rules on Overdraft Fees

Banks are under pressure by the government to overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft programs that generate billions of dollars in fees for the industry annually.

Analysis: Labor-Market Strength Should Keep Fed Plans on Track

Strong gains in hiring and a slight decline in the jobless rate last month keep the Federal Reserve on track to begin slowly shrinking its balance sheet this fall and to raise short-term interest rates after that for the third time this year.

The Math That Proves This Market Is Kaput

Here is a market prediction that really can be made with a high degree of confidence. Returns over the next decade are going to be lousy. Simple math says so.

This Market Can't Go on Much Longer

Investors typically worry about what can go wrong in the stock market. A better question now is what needs to go right for the market to keep rising.

RBS Posts First Half-Year Profit in Three Years

Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a net profit for the first half of 2017, as a series of one-off costs melted away.

ADP Takes Swipe at Ackman, Setting Stage for a Fight

ADP launched a broadside against William Ackman in what is shaping up to be a nasty fight over the human-resource software giant's leadership.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

That Drone Over Your Home? It's the Insurance Inspector

Drones, photo-taking apps and artificial intelligence are accelerating what has long been a clunky, time-consuming experience: the auto or home-insurance claim.

