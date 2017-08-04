Bill Ackman Pushing for Board Seats to Control ADP

Automatic Data Processing has rejected a request from Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital to extend a deadline to nominate director candidates, in the latest of recent examples of activist investors looking to force changes at companies.

Toyota Gets on Trump's Good Side With $1.6 Billion Factory

Toyota and Mazda said they would buy $455 million stakes in one another and team up on a $1.6 billion U.S. factory.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

Teva May Need to Pay Up to Lure a CEO Able to Reverse its Fortunes

Troubled Israeli drugmaker Teva, which for months has been unsuccessfully searching for a new chief executive, may be forced to open its wallet wide to lure a candidate to help reverse its fortunes.

RBS Posts First Half-Year Profit in Three Years

Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a net profit for the first half of 2017, as a series of one-off costs melted away.

Pearson to Ax 3,000 Jobs, Slash Dividend

Education company Pearson said it plans to cut around 3,000 jobs and would slash its dividend, as tough conditions in the industry are forcing it to reshape its business.

GroupM North America CEO Brian Lesser to Depart for AT&T Role

GroupM North America Chief Executive Brian Lesser is leaving the WPP-owned media agency group to join AT&T.

J&F Investimentos to Sell its Dairy Business Vigor Alimentos to Mexico's Grupo Lala

Brazilian holding firm J&F Investimentos said it signed an agreement to sell its dairy business Vigor Alimentos SA to Mexican dairy products company Grupo Lala SAB for about $1.8 billion.

Google, Twitter to Crack Down on Terror-Related Content in Indonesia

Google and Twitter agreed to better police controversial online content including posts by extremists after Indonesia threatened to shut down social-media and messaging apps if they failed to stop users from spreading such content.

