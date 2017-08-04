GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Dow-DuPont Listings Lie Ahead for Exchanges -Market Talk

16:54 ET - Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (DD) set Aug. 31 as the closing date for their chemicals megamerger, but it may be the starting gun for a stock-exchange battle to list the merged company's three planned spinoffs. Both Dow and DuPont have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1978, and the Big Board will also be home to the merged entity's DWDP listing. But with splashy flotations growing rarer over the past decade, nabbing the shares of the planned material sciences, agriculture or specialty products companies that will be carved from DowDuPont could be a juicy prize for Nasdaq (NDAQ), which has stepped up efforts to woo big-name companies from its archrival. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Corn Futures Rise After Week of Losses

Corn and spring wheat futures crept higher on lingering concerns about the condition of those crops, while soybeans steadied.

Despite a positive turn in U.S. weather forecasts, problem areas remain for crops. The Commodity Weather Group said Friday morning that portions of Midwestern corn and soybean growing areas would be on the dry side through mid-August, despite beneficial cooler temperatures. Meanwhile, drought conditions in the northern Plains and parts of Canada continue to damage spring wheat.

Farm Equipment Shipments Slip in Brazil -- Market Talk

14:50 ET - Demand for farm machinery in Brazil continues to weaken, confirming suspicions that farmers there may have moved up purchases of equipment to earlier in the year amid fears about the availability of government-sponsored financing. Factory shipments of new tractors were down 1% from a year earlier, based on trade association figures. Grain-harvesting combines were off 27%, while shipments of sugarcane combines were down 24%. Brazil has been a strong market this year for US-based machinery makers Deere (DE), CNH Industrial (CNHI) and AGCO. Machinery shipments though have been falling the past two months and JPMorgan warns "that the risk is skewed to the downside," in the months ahead because of tougher year-ago comparisons and the likelihood of weakening commodity prices. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

Natural Grocers Punished After Revised Outlook -- Market Talk

11:09 ET - Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) stock falls 33% to $5.68 after a gloomy 3Q earnings delivered a sharply lowered full-year guidance. The Colorado-based grocery chain reduced its expected store growth for the year and cut its EPS expectations nearly in half. The stock plunge was one of the worst in five years. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Notch Gains for the Week

Hog futures brushed off supply pressures to close higher, locking in gains for the week.

Analysts say the spread between front- and later-month futures, cash-market hog prices and the cost of wholesale pork has become unusually wide. Though cash and pork prices have trended lower for the most part, they remain at a premium to futures.

August 04, 2017 17:12 ET (21:12 GMT)