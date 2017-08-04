On Our Radar

Google developing technology for Snapchat-like media content: WSJ

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google parent Alphabet is taking a $2.7 billion write-down to cover a large fine EU antitrust enforcers assessed in June 2017. While the search giant can shrug off the cost, uncertainty lingers over its ability to operate freely on the continent going forward. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Alphabet Inc's Google is developing technology to create media content along the lines of Snap Inc's "Discover" platform, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google has been in discussions with several publishers, including Vox Media, the Washington Post and Time Inc, for the project, the Journal said on Friday. (http://on.wsj.com/2vAc6rY)

The project, dubbed "Stamp", could be announced as early as next week, the report said.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

