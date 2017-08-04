Eli Lilly to Seek FDA Approval for New Migraine Drug -- Market Talk

8:50 ET - Eli Lilly (LLY) says positive results from a Phase 3 study of its acute migraine treatment, lasmiditan, allows it to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration in 2H18. The second Phase 3 trial to end with positive results included three different doses of the oral drug, each dose meeting the key secondary endpoint and showing migraine improvement over a two-hour period compared to the placebo, LLY says. LLY announced it would acquire the drug's maker, CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, in January, after it had succeeded in lasmiditan's first of two Phase 3 trials. LLY is up 1% premarket. (justina.vasquez@wsj.com)
