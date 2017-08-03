What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 3, 2017).

The Dow topped 22000, reaching another milestone in the long bull market. The blue chips closed up 52.32 points at 22016.24, led by gains in Apple.

Mondelez's Rosenfeld is stepping down as the firm's CEO and will be succeeded by an outsider, McCain Foods chief Van de Put.

Qatar Airways dropped plans to buy a big stake in American, ending a brash attempt by the Mideast carrier to push into the U.S.

Tesla worked to calm investors, saying orders for older, more expensive vehicles have accelerated lately despite the Model 3's arrival.

Wyndham plans to spin off its hotel and timeshare businesses into two separate publicly traded companies.

Molina said it would pull out of two states' ACA exchanges next year and review its participation in others.

Private-equity firms are increasing assets at a faster clip as investors seek alternatives to stocks and bonds.

Apple's app sales, music subscriptions and other services were big contributors to quarterly revenue.

CBOE agreed to use bitcoin market data, paving the way for the options exchange to list bitcoin derivatives.

Oil prices rose after U.S. data showed that crude inventories continued to shrink and gasoline demand climbed.

Uniqlo plans to roll out vending machines to sell clothing at some airports and shopping malls.

