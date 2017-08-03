Avon CEO to Step Down Amid Activist Investor Pressure

Avon said that Chief Executive Sheri McCoy will resign in March, as the company faces pressure from activist investors to make faster progress on its corporate turnaround plan.

Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing, Strategy

Aetna reported a stronger second-quarter profit as it makes plans to exit the remaining states in which its Affordable Care Act exchanges still operate.

FedEx to Skip Holiday Surcharges for Most Orders

FedEx said it won't charge additional fees for most orders during the holiday season, in contrast with UPS, undercutting its main rival as they battle for e-commerce customers.

Global Payments to Buy Two Divisions of Active Network in $1.2 Billion Deal

Global Payments Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to buy the communities and sports divisions of technology and media company Active Network Inc. in a cash and stock deal valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

Kering Dismisses Lawsuit Against Alibaba as Part of New Partnership

Luxury conglomerate Kering has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding as part of a new deal between the two companies to fight counterfeit goods sold on Alibaba's websites.

JBS Hires Former USDA Official to Head Food Safety

Brazilian meatpacking conglomerate JBS SA has hired a former head of food safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a bid to shore up its reputation and business following probes into corruption and food safety.

New Weight Watchers CEO Hopes to Pull Off Another Turnaround

Weight Watchers' CEO Mindy Grossman will lead her first earnings call for the company after it reports earnings Thursday. Investors are anxious to hear whether the company can continue its newfound momentum.

Facebook Drowns Out Fake News With More Information

Starting Thursday, when Facebook users come across popular links in their feeds, they may also see a cluster of other articles on the same topic-part of the company's strategy to limit the damage of false news without censoring posts.

As Apple's Services Grow in China, So Does Its Censorship Risk

Apple became the standout China success story among big U.S. tech companies partly because the Chinese government views it as a hardware company. Now it is obviously more than that.

