MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Bags 7th Straight Record, -2

Tesla's stock jumps following quarterly results; Apple and Goldman shares weigh on Dow

The Dow industrials on Thursday logged a seventh consecutive all-time high, but the broader market closed lower following a slump in the energy sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 9.86 points, or less than 0.1%, at 22,026.10, supported by gains in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), but pressured by a decline in Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down 1%, and similar drop in Apple Inc.(AAPL) after a run-up in the iPhone maker's stock on the heels of its well-received quarterly results (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/apple-earnings-calm-iphone-fears-send-stock-to-record-levels-2017-08-01).

The blue-chip gauge has notched 33 record closes in 2017. It is on its longest winning streak, at eight sessions, since the 12-session period ended Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index declined 5.41 points, or 0.2%, to 2,472.16, weighed by 1.3% tumble in the energy sector, headlined by a 8.7% decline in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) and an 8% fall in shares of Apache Corp. (APA).

The energy-focused Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), a popular way to make bets on the sector, closed off 1.4%, marking its worst one-day slide since July 5 when it fell 2%, according to FactSet data.

Selling in energy stocks coincided with a retrenchment in crude-oil futures, with West Texas Intermediate futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange settling off 1.1% lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-pull-back-but-investors-stay-bullish-on-us-data-2017-08-03) at $49.03 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 22.30 points, or 0.4%, at 6,340.34.

"Energy is primarily the only thing that [kept] the S&P from being in positive territory," said Michael Antonelli, equity sales trader at Robert W. Baird & Co.

Antonelli said investors are also taking a step back from recent gains. "Investors are leaning a little bit more cautiously simply for the very, very near term because of bullish sentiment being higher than normal," he said.

Antonelli also said the tendency of August to be a weak month for returns is giving investors reason to hold back from buying stocks.

On the economic front, a closely watched service-sector report from the Institute for Supply Management indicated that nonmanufacturing activity, also known as services, fell to 53.9% in July (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ism-services-index-slows-to-11-month-low-in-july-2017-08-03) from 57.4% in June.

Economists polled by MarketWatch expected a reading of 56.9%. Any reading above 50% indicates improving conditions.

Services' slowing pace comes after an early reading of employment didn't stoke much of a market reaction, showing weekly jobless claims holding at a 44-year low, underlining the health of the labor market. Initial jobless claims from July 23 to July 29 declined by 5,000 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-jobless-claims-fall-by-5000-to-240000-2017-08-03)to 240,000, while the average of new claims over the past month fell to 241,750.

Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research, said Thursday's pullback for stocks wasn't atypical of a market that has hit repeat records in the past year, fueled in part by hope for better corporate results and a pro-business atmosphere fostered by President Donald Trump's administration.

"Every time we see a major index hit a milestone...you see a little sideways action or a pullback. It's not at all uncommon," Frederick said.

Worries that equities are rising too quickly have stoked some fears that a severe, near-term downdraft is imminent, but the Schwab analyst said the case for bullishness is still prevailing.

Upbeat earnings, relatively low rates and a downturn in the dollar, which supports revenues from multinational corporations, should offer tailwinds.

The Dow briefly skittered lower after The Wall Street Journal reported (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mueller-impanels-grand-jury-to-investigate-russian-interference-2017-08-03)that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, signaling that that investigation is intensifying.

Individual movers: Shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 6.5% after the electric-car maker posted a smaller-than-anticipated quarterly loss (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tesla-shares-up-4-after-narrower-than-expected-quarterly-loss-2017-08-02) late Wednesday.

Read:Tesla cheered as results beat, but Wall Street braces for capital raise (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tesla-cheered-as-results-beat-forecasts-but-wall-street-braces-for-another-capital-raise-2017-08-03)

And see:Tesla is a big public company, and Elon Musk must start acting like it (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tesla-is-a-large-public-company-and-elon-musk-must-start-acting-like-it-2017-08-02)

American International Group Inc.(AIG) ticked 0.2% higher as the giant insurer's quarterly profit beat forecasts late Wednesday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aigs-stock-rallies-after-profit-beat-2017-08-02).

Satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp.(DISH) posted a sharp drop in quarterly earnings and weaker-than-expected revenue (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dish-networks-profit-falls-sharply-and-revenue-misses-expectations-2017-08-03), while cleaning products giant Clorox Co.'s (CLX) profit topped expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clorox-profit-rises-above-expectations-while-sales-growth-matches-2017-08-03), as its sales matched views. Shares of Dish ended off 4.5%, while Clorox's stock climbed 2.1%.

Kellogg Co. shares (K) rose 4.3% after the Frosted Flakes producer delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kellogg-shares-edge-up-after-earnings-beat-2017-08-03). Net income was $282 million, or 80 cents per share, up from $280 million, or 79 cents per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted earnings-per-share was 97 cents, beating the 92-cent FactSet consensus.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) plunged nearly 18% after the drugmaker missed fiscal second-quarter profit expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tevas-stock-plunges-on-heavy-volume-after-profit-miss-and-slashed-outlook-2017-08-03) and slashed its full-year outlook.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.(ABC) shares dropped more than 10.5% after the drug distributor said that generic drug price deflation (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amerisourcebergen-stock-plummets-9-alongside-other-companies-affected-by-negative-generic-price-trends-2017-08-03)was a headwind.

Fitbit Inc.(FIT) shares jumped 15.1% after the fitness-tracking device maker reported results late Wednesday and news that the company's smartwatch (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fitbit-shares-rocket-15-as-analysts-bet-on-smartwatch-launch-2017-08-03)will hit stores soon.

Allergan PLC(AGN) shares added less than 0.1% as the drugmaker lifted its full-year guidance for revenue in 2017 to $15.85 billion, compared with prior guidance of $15.8 billion.

Tableau Software Inc.(DATA) shares rose 9% after the data analytics company posted a surprise profit (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tableau-software-shares-rise-following-surprise-profit-2017-08-02) for the quarter late Wednesday.

Aetna Inc.'s(AET) shares climbed 2.5% after the health-care company's second-quarter earnings beat analyst forecasts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aetna-rises-31-premarket-after-earnings-beat-views-2017-08-03-6911746). Profit for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion, or $3.60 a share, up from $791 million, or $2.23 a share, a year ago.

Yum Brands Inc.'s(YUM) stock fell by 2.3% despite the fast-food conglomerate (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/yum-shares-rise-after-earnings-beat-same-store-sales-growth-2017-08-03) serving up beat on earnings and delivered same-store sales growth.

Sturm Ruger & Co.(RGR) shares 8.4% after the gun maker missed Wall Street estimates (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sturm-ruger-shares-fall-after-big-earnings-miss-2017-08-02) for the quarter late Wednesday owing to a pullback in sales following a robust quarter preceding last year's elections. Shares of Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands Corp.(AOBC) fell 4.3%.

3D Systems Corp.(DDD) shares dropped 21.3% after the 3D printer maker reported results and offered an outlook (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-systems-shares-fall-as-results-outlook-come-up-short-2017-08-02) late Wednesday that fell below the Street view.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.(TTWO) shares rallied more than 12.2% after the videogame publisher's quarterly results late Wednesday blew past estimates (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/four-years-and-grand-theft-auto-is-as-big-a-boon-as-ever-for-take-two-earnings-2017-08-03).

See:Kraft Heinz earnings--have revenue estimates fallen enough to be beatable? (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kraft-heinz-earnings-have-revenue-estimates-fallen-enough-to-be-beatable-2017-08-01)

Economic news: A high-profile release (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ignoring-washington-chaos-companies-likely-kept-up-strong-hiring-in-july-2017-07-30) on the job market is due Friday: the U.S. government's monthly data on nonfarm payrolls.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

Other markets:The British pound (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pound-climbs-as-traders-wait-for-boes-super-thursday-2017-08-03) lost ground as traders reacted to the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" releases. The U.K. central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep its key interest rate (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bank-of-england-holds-key-rate-at-025-in-6-2-vote-pound-drops-2017-08-03) at 0.25% in a 6-2 vote. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was up modestly.

European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-wrestled-lower-with-siemens-shares-down-2017-08-03) ended mostly higher, while Asian markets closed lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kospi-slides-erasing-weeks-gains-as-asian-markets-pull-back-2017-08-02).

Gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,274.40 an ounce (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-deepens-pullback-from-nearly-8-week-highs-as-dollar-index-stabilizes-2017-08-03).

--Wallace Witkowski contributed to this article

