Hot Stocks to Watch in the U.S. and Canada

Among the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Thursday's session are Avon Products Inc. (AVP), Aetna Inc. (AET), Hologic Inc. (HOLX), and Dish Network Corp. (DISH).

Continue Reading Below

Avon Products announced that Chief Executive Sheri McCoy will resign in March after activist investors said she wasn't suited to guide the cosmetics company through its ambitious plan to turn around declining sales and modernize its business. Avon shares dropped 8%.

Aetna Inc. reported strong second-quarter earnings, beating analysts expectations. Aetna's results, along with those of its peers, suggest that the health industry may be seeing an expansion in the midst of industry-wide exits from Affordable Care Act markets. Aetna shares rose 3.8%.

Hologic shares, on the other hand, fell 8.7% after the maker of diagnostic products reported Wednesday that slowed sales of breast imaging equipment in the U.S. and a lower adjusted gross margin following the sale of its higher-margin blood-screening business. Still, Hologic's second-quarter revenue beat estimates.

Dish Network reported its subscribers declined last quarter, although by a smaller amount than the year-ago quarter's decline. Though the rate at which subscribers are cutting their subscriptions improved, shares fell 3.1%.

Write to Justina Vasquez at justina.vasquez@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)