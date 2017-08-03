Financials Down as Life Insurers Weigh -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies declined as concerns about major life insurers weighed. Shares of insurer Prudential Financial declined after it posted quarterly earnings short of some investors' expectations.

MetLife fell after the insurer cited a lower estimate of dividends to be paid by the soon-to-be-spun-off Brighthouse unit than investors had anticipated.

Money manager Guggenheim Partners is in talks to sell its retail funds business to rival Invesco.

Millennium Health creditors are suing J.P. Morgan Chase over a $1.8 billion loan, accusing the bank of concealing an investigation that drove the company into bankruptcy. Bruno Iksil, the trader nicknamed the London Whale, shifted his account in a U.S. case against two of his colleagues, shifting the blame to higher-ups including Jamie Dimon.

