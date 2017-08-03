BOC Aviation to Buy 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 Aircraft

BOC Aviation Ltd. (2588.HK) said Thursday that it has placed an order for 10 new narrow-body Boeing planes in a deal valued at $1.25 billion at list prices.

Continue Reading Below

BOC Aviation, the aircraft-leasing arm of Bank of China Ltd. (3988.HK), will buy 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets from the U.S. aircraft manufacturer. BOC Aviation didn't disclose the exact cost, but customers typically get price concessions for aircraft purchases.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said the jets will be delivered in 2021, and that it plans to fund the purchase with internal resources including cash on hand and bank borrowings.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 00:41 ET (04:41 GMT)