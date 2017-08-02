Treasurys Steady After Tuesday's Gains

U.S. government bonds were little changed Wednesday as the market kept to a tight range ahead of Friday's jobs report.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.255%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.253% Tuesday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Wednesday's small move came after a fairly large one Tuesday, when investors scooped up bonds following a batch of lackluster economic data, including a sharp decline in auto sales.

Bond prices typically rise on weak economic data, because lackluster growth can contain inflation, which chips away at the fixed returns of bonds.

Before Tuesday, recent data has for the most part confirmed that the economy continues to expand at a slow but steady pace, while inflation remains muted despite a tightening labor market.

Given that mixed economic backdrop, most investors expect the Federal Reserve to start slowly reducing its Treasury debt holdings in the fall, while holding off on raising interest rates again until December at the earliest.

Traders will get more insight into the labor and inflation picture on Friday, with the release of the nonfarm jobs report. But even that report hasn't elicited a "ton of expectation," as investors don't think it will change the outlook for the Fed, said Stanley Sun, interest-rates strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

One factor influencing trading Wednesday was the Treasury Department's quarterly refunding announcement. While largely in line with expectations, the statement made no mention of any plans to issue new long-term debt, such as a 50-year bond, creating a small boost for outstanding 30-year bonds.

Some analysts and investors had speculated that there could be discussion of ultralong bonds in the announcement given recent statements from government officials in support of the idea. The introduction of new long-term debt could divert some demand from existing bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year bond was recently 2.841%, down from 2.854% Tuesday.

