Banking Regulator Takes First Step Toward Changing Volcker Rule

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency asked for public feedback on potential changes to the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Apollo's Profit Falls on Commodity-Price Swings

Apollo Global Management's second-quarter profit fell as commodity-price weakness slowed its investment gains.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall as Dividends Stay Suspended

Standard Chartered, a laggard among banks restructuring since the financial crisis, said it still sees too many uncertainties to start paying dividends again.

Carlyle's Profit Jumps as Investments Appreciate

Carlyle Group LP's second-quarter profit soared as its investments appreciated, adding to private-equity firms' strong showing for the period.

CBOE, Winklevoss Twins Team Up for Bitcoin Data

CBOE Holdings, which oversees the largest U.S. options exchange, has entered an agreement with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to use bitcoin market data, paving the way for Chicago-based CBOE to list bitcoin derivatives.

Some Insurers Seek ACA Premium Increases of 30% and Higher

Major health insurers in some states are seeking 2018 premium increases on Affordable Care Act plans of 30% or more, according to new federal data.

Stock Indexes Push Back Against Dual-Class Listings

The keepers of the S&P 500 took a stand against public companies with multiple classes of shares, saying they would bar newcomers with such setups from their flagship index.

Malaysia's 1MDB Delays Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

A troubled Malaysian state-investment fund said it was delaying a payment of about $600 million that it owes to an Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund because of regulatory hurdles in getting the money.

The national bank regulator is taking a first step toward changing the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Bitcoin Rival Launches in Volatile First Day

Bitcoin Cash, a new version of the digital currency created by one side in an industry rift, fell sharply in its first trading day.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)