Bank of Communications Co. (3328.HK) Vice Chairman Peng Chun is temporarily taking on the duties of Chairman Niu Ximing, who is on leave due to health reasons.

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese lender said Wednesday that Mr. Niu needs a period of time to concentrate on treatment and recovery, without giving further details. The bank's operations remain stable and normal.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)